Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Finer; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States; Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian envoy to the United Kingdom; Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.

CNN’s “State of the Union” —

“Fox News Sunday” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

