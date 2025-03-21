Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House border czar Tom Homan; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and John Curtis, R-Utah.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Education Secretary Linda McMahon; Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.
