Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
12 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

In Other News
1
Paris dazzles with a rainy Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine River
2
Damages to college athletes to range from a few dollars to more than a...
3
Olympics opening ceremony moments: Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and a curious...
4
Utah officials deny clemency for man set to be executed for 1998...
5
Celine Dion makes musical comeback at Paris Olympics with Eiffel Tower...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top