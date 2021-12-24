Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Hamburger icon
Nation & World
29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Brenda Sheridan, school board chair in Loudoun County, Virginia; Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times Magazine writer; Jelani Cobb of the Columbia Journalism School.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Taped interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Fred Upton, R-Mich.

“Fox News Sunday” — Jha; Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

