Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gillibrand; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

