Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas.
