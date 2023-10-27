Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
3 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas.

In Other News
1
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the...
2
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting...
3
Correction: Corporate-Water-Commitments story
4
Shawn Levy talks about 'All the Light We Cannot See' and his friendship...
5
Live Updates | Authorities name all 18 Maine mass shooting victims and...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top