Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
35 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Criswell; Gov. Josh Green, D-Hawaii; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Criswell; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley; Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa.

In Other News
1
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms...
2
Nebraska judge allows abortion limits and restrictions on...
3
City empties as thousands flee wildfire closing in on capital of...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street's dismal August drags on with 3rd...
5
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top