Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Tom Homan, the White House border czar; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Reps. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., and Riley Moore, R-W.Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.