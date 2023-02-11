X
Dark Mode Toggle

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz.; former NFL player Myron Rolle, a neurosurgeon.

In Other News
1
Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid, as rescues continue
2
AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified
3
Favre seeks dismissal from Mississippi welfare funds lawsuit
4
Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble
5
NY Fashion Week: Rodarte stuns with dark, gothic glamour
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top