springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top