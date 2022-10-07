springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — The nominees for Arizona governor, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bill Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In Other News
1
Info expected to emerge slowly in hospital chain cyberattack
2
Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv
3
DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect
4
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
5
Interim Beasley 1st interviewed in Rangers managerial search
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top