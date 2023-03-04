X
Dark Mode Toggle

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
58 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

In Other News
1
NASCAR star Chase Elliott hurts leg in snowboarding accident
2
6 Nigerian states drop suit to void presidential vote result
3
Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week
4
Kurt Kitayama handles a windy Bay Hill as Jon Rahm falters
5
Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top