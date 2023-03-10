X
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board; Dr. Richard Besser, CEO and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Sheila Bair, former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

