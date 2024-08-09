Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
25 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Vance; Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan.; Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Vance; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

In Other News
1
Flooding from the remnants of Debby leads to high water rescues in New...
2
Near mid-air collision and safety violations led to fatal crash of...
3
Stellantis warns union of 2,000 or more potential job cuts at an auto...
4
The latest battleground stop for Harris and Walz is Arizona, where a VP...
5
Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top