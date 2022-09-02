Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

springfield-news-sun logo
Nation & World
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Panel of experts on policing: Georgetown University Law Professor Paul Butler; Jason Johnson, president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund; Rebecca Brown, director of policy at the Innocence Project; Dr. Roger Mitchell, chair of pathology at Howard University.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's secretary of state; former Gov. Deval Patrick, D-Mass.; Jared Holt, senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue; Karen Kornbluh, senior fellow and director of the German Marshall Fund's Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Tiffany Smiley, Republican nominee for Senate in Washington state.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Gov, Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

