Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
34 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Panel discussion on national issues.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Panel discussion on national issues.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

In Other News
1
Chicago man exonerated in 2011 murder case where legally blind...
2
Authorities knew Maine shooter was a threat but felt confronting him...
3
San Francisco jury finds homeless man not guilty in beating of...
4
Oregon State, Washington State affiliate with West Coast Conference for...
5
Gaza war's staggering toll reaches a grim milestone: 20,000 dead
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top