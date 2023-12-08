Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
15 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and James Lankford, R-Okla.; Save the Children president and CEO Janti Soeripto.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; former Vice President Al Gore; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

In Other News
1
Report: Deputies were justified when they fired at SUV that blasted...
2
At COP28, pageantry is over and negotiations get intense; 'It's go...
3
Stock market today: Wall Street hits 2023 high as it mulls whether...
4
Trump's campaign is distancing him from allies who have sketched out...
5
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top