1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Joe O’Dea, Republican Senate nominee in Colorado.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.; University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Adams; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.

