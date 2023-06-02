X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Timothy Parlatore, former attorney for Donald Trump.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Manchin; Rep. Garret Graves, R-La.; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa; Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

