Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Quentin Fulks, a top member of President Joe Biden's campaign team; Jon Finer, deputy national security adviser.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.
__
“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.
