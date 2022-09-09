springfield-news-sun logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vice President Kamala Harris.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Karen Pierce, British ambassador to the U.S.; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi; retired Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — To be announced.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Jane Hartley, U.S. ambassador to Britain.

