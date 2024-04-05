Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés; White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by Premier League soccer.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Kirby; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.; Rachel Goldberg, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin is among those taken hostage by Hamas; Avril Benoit, executive director of Doctors Without Borders; Janti Soeripto, president and CEO of Save the Children.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Ronan and Daniel Neutra, relatives of Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra-Orna.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

