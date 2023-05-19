X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Francis Suarez of Miami; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Jack Reed, D-R.I.

