Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; New York Mayor Eric Adams; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Adams; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

In Other News
1
NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits
2
Speedskater Jackson slips, misses US Olympic team in 500
3
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule
4
Chicago mayor: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers dispute
5
Pandemic adds time, cost to rebuild after Colo. wildfire
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top