Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.
