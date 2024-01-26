BreakingNews
Jury says Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Save the Children CEO Janti Soeripto.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Lankford; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep, Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary-general.

In Other News
1
Guantanamo panel recommends 23-year sentences for 2 in connection with...
2
Tattoo artist Kat Von D didn't violate photographer's copyright of...
3
White House sets new guidelines for Cabinet notifications after...
4
Speaker Johnson warns Senate against border deal, suggesting it will be...
5
Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top