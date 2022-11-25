springfield-news-sun logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Updated 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Fauci; Polis; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff, former homeland security secretaries.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

