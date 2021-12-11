springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
Updated 35 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J,; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — de Blasio; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

In Other News
1
2 artists charged with faking Native American heritage
2
Denver gets first snowfall after breaking 87-year-old record
3
Utah's Arches to require timed tickets as visitation swells
4
Man held in California crash that killed girl, injured kids
5
Duke hires Texas A&M coordinator Mike Elko as football coach
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top