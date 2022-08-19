springfield-news-sun logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator; David Laufman, former chief of counterintelligence at the Justice Department.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

