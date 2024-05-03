Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Mayor Eric Adams of New York; Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Queen Rania of Jordan.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Ben Sasse, president of the University of Florida.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Jason Miyares, Virginia's attorney general.

