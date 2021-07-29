Guatemalans protest president, attorney general

Mario Menchú, president of the 14 Communities of San Cristóbal Totonicapán, said protesters demanded Porras’ resignation. He also complained that Giammattei had not followed through on promised structural improvements in the country.

Protests were taking place across Guatemala, including outside the Attorney General’s Office, which issued a statement saying it “respects the right to protest and the right of freedom of expression.”

Laura Aguiar, secretary general of the Oliverio Castañeda de León Students Association at San Carlos University, said her group demanded that both Porras and the president resign, accusing officials of failing to call out corruption.

Some business associations condemned the blockades as illegal.

Sandoval said after his firing that as his investigations got closer to Giammattei and members of his cabinet, Porras made efforts to block him. Porras said she fired him because his investigations were ideologically biased.

Sandoval’s office was a critical remaining piece of Guatemala’s anti-corruption efforts. In 2019, the Morales forced out the United Nations’ anti-corruption mission, which had worked closely with Sandoval’s office to dismantle graft networks.

On Thursday, Giammattei expressed his concern that the suspension in U.S. cooperation would be “counterproductive” because it would affect the countries’ common goals of fighting organized crime and corruption. He said he had asked the finance minister to look for budget support and called on “friendly countries” to help keep efforts from being diminished.

Eleven opposition lawmakers sent a letter to Porras asking her to resign over Sandoval’s firing. “You are no longer independent nor ideal to continue in the position,” the letter said.

Protesters block the Inter American Highway in Totonicapan, Guatemala, after Indigenous leaders here called for a nationwide strike to pressure Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to resign, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The protest comes in response to the firing of Special Prosecutor Against Impunity Juan Francisco Sandoval by Attorney General Consuelo Porras.

