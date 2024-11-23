Guardiola's Man City stunned after conceding two early goals against Tottenham, which leads 3-0

City, which went into the match at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a four-game losing streak, fell behind 2-0 to two goals from James Maddison.

Manager Pep Guardiola had never lost four successive matches in his trophy-laden coaching career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

Maddison scored in the 13th and 20th minutes.

The score was 2-0 at halftime before Pedro Porro added a third for Tottenham in the 52nd.

City was five points behind league leader Liverpool before the game. Liverpool plays last-place Southampton on Sunday.

This was City's first game since announcing Guardiola would stay on for a further two years after extending his contract this week.

