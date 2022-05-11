Guardians-White Sox game postponed over COVID-19 outbreak

The Guardians are off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday. It's unclear at this point who will manage the team, and it's likely the Guardians will bring up several minor league coaches and field coordinators for the series.

Cleveland's team recently had a coronavirus outbreak, with infielders Owen Miller, Yu Chang and pitchers Cal Quantrill and Anthony Castro all being placed on the COVID-19 injury list.

Francona has been in a good health this season following two challenging years. In 2020, he managed just 14 games during the pandemic-shortened season before he was hospitalized with gastrointestinal issues.

Last year, Francona struggled after undergoing offseason surgery on his foot and left the team in July.

Francona is in his 10th season with Cleveland. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Bryan Shaw talks on the phone in the dugout after the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Guardians was postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Cleveland Guardians' Bryan Shaw talks on the phone in the dugout after the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Guardians was postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw tosses a football in the air after the baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Guardians has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw tosses a football in the air after the baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Guardians has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast