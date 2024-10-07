Guardians replace injured Tyler Freeman with Ángel Martínez ahead of Game 2 against Tigers

Manager Stephen Vogt said Freeman strained his left oblique during an at-bat against Ben Lively during the off-day practice. Both teams worked out at Progressive Field, which was closed to media members.

“It happens,” Vogt said. “We just feel so much for Free. It’s been a rough couple weeks for him, and he’s been through a lot. He’s been a big part of our team’s success, been a big part of what we’ve created all year long. He’ll stay with us, but we had to make the roster move. And just really, really feel for Tyler.”

Freeman could have been an option in this series for Vogt after he batted .385 (10 for 26) with three RBIs in 12 games against Detroit this season. Freeman also went 3 for 6 against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who started Game 2.

Vogt also confirmed that Alex Cobb will start Game 3 in Detroit on Wednesday. Cobb finished the regular season on the injured list with a blister on his right middle finger. He was acquired in a July trade from San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP