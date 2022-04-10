Guardians post 1st win, rookie Kwan 5 hits, romp over Royals

Mercado connected for his first career grand slam off Taylor Clarke in the first inning, capping a six-run burst. The Guardians made it 10-0 in the second and Mercado added an RBI triple in the fourth.

Ramírez and Miller each contributed three hits.

Pitching with a huge cushion, Cal Quantrill (1-0) tossed five innings and allowed two runs and four hits.

Kris Bubic (0-1) got just two outs and was tagged for five runs on three hits with two walks.

Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Tyler Zuber (Right shoulder impingement syndrome) is the lone KC player on the injured list. He was put on the 60-day IL on March 16.

UP NEXT

The series will conclude with a Monday matinee. Aaron Civale will pitch for Cleveland against Carlos Hernandez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado, right, is congratulated by Ernie Clement (28) and other teammates after hitting a grand slam home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley Caption Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado, right, is congratulated by Ernie Clement (28) and other teammates after hitting a grand slam home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley