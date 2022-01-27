Growth slows again for Robinhood; stock falls after earnings

The $362.7 million in revenue that Robinhood made during the last three months of 2021 fell short of analysts' expectations for $376.3 million. So did its net loss of $423.7 million, or 49 cents per share. Wall Street was looking for a milder loss of 35 cents, according to FactSet.

Robinhood’s business does best when people use its app to trade often, because it makes money by routing their orders to market makers and big trading firms. That wasn’t a problem in the first quarter of 2021, when hordes of smaller-pocketed investors banded together to drive shares of GameStop, AMC and other “meme stocks” to dizzying levels. Nor was it an issue in the second quarter of 2021, when record-breaking jumps for dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies drove another surge of trading.