Group turned away at Mexican holiday party returned with gunmen killing 11, investigators say

Authorities recovered shells from seven different guns at the scene, Gallardo said in a recorded video message. He said investigators are focusing on a group that operates in the area without providing more detail.

Families carried the caskets of some of the victims through the streets of Salvatierra Tuesday.

Guanajuato has been the scene of bloody turf battles between the Jalisco cartel and local gangs backed by the Sinaloa cartel. The state has long had the highest number of homicides in Mexico.

On Monday, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called for Guanajuato's state prosecutor to step down.

