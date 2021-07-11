Group rallies for voting rights amid All-Star Game events

The group gathered at Metropolitan State University of Denver to demand that Congress enact legislation to expand voter access at a time when several states — including Georgia, the original host of the 2021 game — have passed laws making it harder to vote. The laws were inspired by former President Donald Trump's false claims that fraud robbed him of the 2020 election.

“The fact of the matter is, Democrats, independents and Republicans all support the ‘For The People Act’ by broad majorities, and the reason is there's nothing particularly controversial in there," said U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, who sponsored the voting bill and spoke to the crowd of about 250 remotely. "It's all stuff that you've been asking for for years.”