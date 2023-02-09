Group asks how African American course violates Florida law

Last year, the governor signed legislation dubbed the Stop WOKE Act that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in schools and businesses. The law bars instruction that says members of one race are necessarily oppressed or privileged based on their race.

The College Board, which said it believes all of its original pilot program had educational merit and which denied any inaccuracies, said it needs more specific information about how any of its course materials are out of compliance with Florida law.

“We never received written feedback from the Florida Department of Education specifying how the course violates Florida law, despite repeated requests,” the organization said.

The organization said it would be regretful for any state to reject the course. ”We believe every student should have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the facts and evidence of the African American experience," it said.

