Group asks for living wages, labor rights for 2026 World Cup

FIFA did not respond to a request for comment.

This year's World Cup starts in November. Critics say the first World Cup in the Middle East is problematic because of Qatar’s history of human and labor rights abuses. There have been widespread reports of abuse of the migrant workers who have built the estimated $200 billion in projects that include stadiums, transport and other infrastructure.

Qatari officials and FIFA have said the World Cup has accelerated positive changes in the nation’s laws and society. And indeed, the nation has introduced a minimum wage and dismantled the “kafala” sponsorship system binding workers to their employer.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico bid for the World Cup included a 90-page plan to address human rights. Some of the groups in Dignity 2026 were involved in the plan's formulation.

“We know very well that what’s on paper, doesn’t always mean what’s put into practice. And so what we’ve come together to do is really translate that document that at this point is non-binding and make sure its implemented in the host cities," Feingold said.

Four years ago when the joint bid was awarded, there were concerns about the implications of then-President Donald Trump's orders barring travel to the United States from a number of Muslim-majority countries. Trump later assured FIFA that travel for the event would not be impeded, and President Joseph Biden subsequently overturned the orders.

Of rising concern are U.S. laws in some states targeting the LGBTQ community, including laws that impact transgender children and athletes, as well as measures that impact reproductive rights and voting access.

In Canada, the marginalization of indigenous communities is under scrutiny, while Mexico has struggled to reign in fans who use homophobic chants at soccer matches.

Dan Hunt, the president of FC Dallas and head of that city's bid committee, said the 2026 World Cup is unique because the stadiums already are in place, so there will not be massive construction projects. The Dallas area's bid centered around AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Hunt said the Dallas committee incorporated human rights into its bid, including making sure the LGBTQ community has a voice. The bid committee was also concerned with sex trafficking that often occurs around big events, he said.

“There are things we’re going to have to focus on in regards to the workers here," Hunt said. “Worker safety is a major issue that every company faces. So more to come on that.”

Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, said the World Cup is a unique chance to shine a light on human and workers' rights and pave the way for change.

“The World Cup should not be a human rights horror show," Worden said. "We have the example of the World Cup in Russia — no LGBT rights, no workers rights, North Korean slave labor building the St. Petersburg stadium. We have the example currently of Qatar with no migrant worker’s rights, thousands dead, no LGBT rights, no women’s rights and by the way, no press freedom.

“So the idea is, for the love of God, can’t we do better?”

