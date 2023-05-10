BreakingNews
Funeral services set for former Clark County chief deputy
X

Groff, Lethem excerpts featured in free e-book compilation

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
Fiction from such prize-winning authors as Jonathan Lethem, Lauren Groff, and Sigrid Nunez as well as a biography of the late Rep. John Lewis are among the upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation published Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction from such prize-winning authors as Jonathan Lethem, Lauren Groff, and Sigrid Nunez and a biography of the late Rep. John Lewis are among the upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation published Wednesday.

“Buzz Books 2023: Fall/Winter,” released by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch, includes dozens of fiction and nonfiction books scheduled for later this year. Novels include Groff's “The Vaster Wilds,” Lethem's “Brooklyn Crime Novel,” Nunez's “The Vulnerables" and Naomi Alderman's “The Future.”

The e-book release also features excerpts from Raymond Arsenault's “John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community," the young adult books “The Spirit Glass," by Roshani Chokshi, and “The Spells We Cast,” by Jason June, and a novel by Cedric the Entertainer, “Flipping Boxcars.”

In Other News
1
Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor
2
Italy smashes cross-border migrant smuggling ring
3
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from his campaign, lying to...
4
Mass event will let hackers test limits of AI technology
5
Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top