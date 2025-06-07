Grizzlies' Zach Edey will have surgery after re-spraining his left ankle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey has sprained his left ankle again and the team said Saturday that the All-Rookie team selection will need surgery.

The Grizzlies said the 7-foot-3 Edey was working out this week when he injured the ankle again. Imaging revealed excessive ligamentous laxity, which will be addressed with surgery that will also restabilize his ankle.