Grizzlies win 11th straight, beating Timberwolves 116-108

Memphis, which struggled in the first half, got untracked in the third quarter as Morant scored 11 points. That was part of the Grizzlies outscoring Minnesota 37-24. That gave Memphis its biggest lead of the game headed into the fourth 90-84.

Through the first half, Edwards and with help from Russell controlled the Minnesota offense. Edwards, in particular, was effective connecting on 7 of 12 shots for 25 points, including four 3-pointers.

But the Timberwolves’ defense kept Morant in check, frustrating the Grizzlies point guard. Morant made only one of his six shots, missing all four from outside the arc. Three turnovers only added to the frustration, along with Memphis going 3 of 16 from outside the arc.

That contributed to Minnesota leading 60-53 at the break.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Either Towns or Edwards has led Minnesota in scoring in 31 of the team’s 42 games. … Minnesota is 2-16 when trailing after three quarters. … Jarred Vanderbilt had 13 rebounds.

Grizzlies: F Killian Tillie was added to the health and safety protocols Thursday afternoon and did not play. … C Steven Adams missed his fourth game under health and safety protocols. … Konchar had 10 rebounds in the first half.

UP NEXT:

Timberwolves: Host Golden State on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: Host Dallas on Friday night.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones handles the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones handles the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) dunks the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) dunks the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill