Grizzlies rout Warriors to avoid elimination, force Game 6

Game 6 is Friday night in San Francisco, where the Warriors have won five straight playoff games and their last seven overall.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 19 points, Jonathan Kuminga added 17, Curry had 14 and Damion Lee and Moses Moody each had 10.

The Warriors lost for the first time with assistant Mike Brown filling in for coach Steve Kerr, who missed his second straight game since testing positive for COVID before Game 4.

The Grizzlies got back to doing the things that helped the post the second-best record during the regular season. They outrebounded Golden State and dominated on the offensive boards. They forced plenty of turnovers and got their best production from the bench of this series.

Golden State, thanks to Poole coming off the bench, had outscored Memphis' reserves each of the first four games. Facing elimination, the Grizzlies had a 28-8 edge through the first two quarters and finished with a 52-35 margin.

Memphis led 38-28 at the end of the first quarter and continued a 24-8 run into the second quarter to go up 53-36t. They finished the second on a 20-4 run, including 14 straight, to outscore Golden State 39-22 for a 77-50 lead at halftime.

Then the Grizzlies opened the third quarter outscoring Golden State 20-6, prompting fans to start chanting “Whoop That Trick." Memphis just pushing, outscoring Golden State 42-17 in the third for a 119-67 lead going into the fourth.

Brown benched most of his starters by 3:44 of the third, and Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins followed to start the fourth resting up for a flight to California and Game 6.

TIP-INS

Warriors: The 77 points allowed in the first half matched the most allowed all season. They also gave up 77 on Jan. 13 at Milwaukee. ... The Warriors also fell to 12-4 in Game 5s since 2015. ... Nemanja Bjelica started the third quarter in place of Jonathan Kuminga. Bjelica had played only four minutes in this series. ... Otto Porter Jr. played 12 minutes before being sidelined by a sore right foot.

Grizzlies: They matched their most first-half points, also scoring 77 against New Orleans on March 8. They did it by outscoring Golden State 24-5 on second-chance points with a 18-4 edge on the offensive boards.

POSTSEASON BLOWOUTS

The Bucks also led Philadelphia by 52 (124-72) on March 30, 1970. Denver beat New Orleans by 58 on April 27, 2009, matching the margin Minneapolis beat St. Louis on March 19, 1956. Golden State beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 56 on April 21, 1973.

GRIZZLIES' D

Memphis scored 25 points off turnovers in the first half — most by any team in the 1st half over the last 25 postseasons. The Warriors had been averaging 19 turnovers a game in this series and had 14 by halftime and finished with 20.

BROWN'S FIRST LOSS

Brown, the next coach of the Sacramento Kings, had been 12-0 coaching the Warriors in the postseason, winning 11 straight in the 2017 playoffs. He also won Game 4 when the Warriors took the lead for the first time with 45.7 seconds left to pull out a win for a 3-1 series lead.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, center, watches the game from the sidelines in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, center, watches the game from the sidelines in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) guards Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggens (22) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) guards Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggens (22) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) get tangled up in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) get tangled up in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga (00) goes up for a basket as Memphis Grizzlies' Tyus Jones (21) defends in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga (00) goes up for a basket as Memphis Grizzlies' Tyus Jones (21) defends in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams (4) defends Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams (4) defends Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) looks to pass as Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams (4) moves in during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) looks to pass as Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams (4) moves in during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht