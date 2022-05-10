Grizzlies guard Ja Morant out with knee injury for Game 4

Coach Taylor Jenkins made the announcement during his pregame media session Monday night. Just more than an hour before game time, Morant posted on Twitter simply an emoji of a bear.

Jenkins said Morant would still be considered day to day while undergoing further evaluation and treatment. So his status is unclear for Wednesday's Game 4 back in Memphis. The team has called it soreness in the right knee for Morant, who missed time during the season with the injury.