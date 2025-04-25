Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exits playoff game vs Thunder after taking a hard fall

Memphis guard Ja Morant left the Grizzlies’ playoff game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with just over three minutes left in the first half after taking a hard fall under the basket
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Nation & World
By CLAY BAILIEY – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant left the Grizzlies' playoff game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with just over three minutes left in the first half after taking a hard fall under the basket.

No information about Morant's condition or possible injury was immediately known.

Memphis was on a fast break after a Thunder turnover. Scotty Pippen was driving to the basket when he dropped the ball off to Morant at the rim. Luguentz Dort, who was stumbling at the time, fell into Morant while he was in the air, sending the Morant crashing to the floor. After shooting the ensuing free throws, Morant went to the locker room with Memphis up 67-40.

Morant was being helped to the locker room but returned — noticeably limping — to shoot the free throws. He missed both, but the ball went out of bounds, allowing Morant to leave the game. He took his jersey off as he was helped off the floor.

The play was reviewed for a flagrant foul, but was ruled a common foul.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

