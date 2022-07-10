Griner's name permeates WNBA All-Star Game, Team Wilson wins

Las Vegas aces guard Kelsey Plum was named MVP after she scored 30 points for Team Wilson in her first All-Star appearance. Sabrina Ionescu had 15, and Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in her hometown.

Jonquel Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP who plays for the Connecticut Sun, had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Team Stewart.

Just before the second half, when the players wore Griner's name and No. 42 on the back of their jerseys, Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot hugged Cherelle Griner, Brittney's wife.

“We're thinking of Brittney Griner at this time,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “She remains a huge priority for us, continues to have our full support. Fully focused on getting her home safely and as soon as possible.”

It was the first WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, home of the defending champion Sky.

The league landed in the Windy City at perhaps its strongest position since it began play in 1997. Viewership is up, some major corporate partners have signed on and a wave of promising young stars like Wilson, Ionescu and Plum are moving to the forefront.

Engelbert announced this year's WNBA Finals teams will travel on charter flights, and the league is increasing its postseason bonus pools by almost 50% to $500,000. Next season will be extended to 40 games, up from 36 this year, and Engelbert said the league has been meeting with potential ownership groups for expansion teams.

“We continue to work really hard on the transformation of the business to improve the player experience,” Engelbert said.

Team Stewart's Kahleah Copper, right, drives to the basket past Team Wilson's Ariel Atkins, left, and Courtney Vandersloot during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Team Stewart's Nneka Ogwumike, right, shoots over Team Wilson's Dearica Hamby during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)