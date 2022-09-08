Griffin Poetry Prize merges, and expands, annual awards

Officials of Canada's Griffin Poetry Prize announced Thursday that they are combining their international and Canadian honors into a single award, worth $100,000. The prize's founder, the businessman and philanthropist Scott Griffin, said the awards were originally in separate categories because he believed Canadian poets needed the attention.

“Now that a lot of Canadians have been recognized in the poetry world, we felt it was time they had to compete on the international stage with everybody else,” he said, citing such Canadian writers as Margaret Atwood, Anne Carson and Robert Bringhurst.