X

Greta Thunberg is appearing in a Swedish court on a charge of disobeying police at a climate protest

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court on Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month

MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court on Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19.

Thunberg was charged because she refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, according to Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the newspaper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

In Other News
1
US sends another submarine to South Korea, adding to show of force...
2
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says it will not sell shares in Ant's...
3
Netanyahu leaves hospital as Israel faces a key vote - and a crisis -...
4
Democratic governor pushes back against transgender-related attacks by...
5
Police arrest suspect in knife attack on a train in western Japan. 3...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top