Greenland's leader says the island 'is ours' as Trump vows to acquire the territory

Greenland’s prime minister says “Greenland is ours” and cannot be taken or bought, in defiance of the claim by President Donald Trump that the United States will acquire the territory “one way or another.”
A woman walks with her dogs on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman walks with her dogs on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Nation & World
By DANICA KIRKA and STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Greenland's prime minister declared Wednesday that "Greenland is ours" and cannot be taken or bought in defiance of a message from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the United States will acquire the territory "one way or another" even though his administration supports the Arctic island's right of self-determination.

“Kalaallit Nunaat is ours,” Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede wrote, using Greenlandic for the “Land of the People” or the “Land of the Greenlanders.”

Egede added: “We don’t want to be Americans, nor Danes; we are Kalaallit. The Americans and their leader must understand that. We are not for sale and cannot simply be taken. Our future will be decided by us in Greenland.”

His post, written in Greenlandic and Danish, later updated to include English, came hours after Trump made a direct appeal to Greenlanders in a speech to Congress on Tuesday, a week before islanders head to the polls for parliamentary elections.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said. “We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before."

But Trump also said his administration was "working with everybody involved to try to get it," referring to his wishes to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally.

“We need it really for international world security. And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” Trump said.

Many in Greenland, a vast and mineral-rich island that is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, are worried and offended by Trump's threats to seize control of homeland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in an interview with broadcaster TV2, echoed Egede in repeating that Greenland is not for sale.

She said that Denmark would like to hold onto its commonwealth, but it's a commonwealth that must be improved through equality and respect.

‘More equal relationship’

Asked about Trump's comments, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Wednesday he did not think Greenlanders wanted to separate from Denmark in order to instead become “an integrated part of America.”

Løkke sought to strike an optimistic tone, saying he believed that Trump's reference to respecting Greenlanders' right to self-determination was “the most important part of that speech.”

"I'm very optimistic about what will be a Greenlandic decision about this. They want to loosen their ties to Denmark, we're working on that, to have a more equal relationship," the minister said during a trip to Finland, adding it was important that next week's parliamentary elections are free and fair "without any kind of international intervention."

Greenlanders will head to the polls Tuesday. Trump's recent comments about taking over the island have ignited unprecedented interest in full independence from Denmark, which has become a key issue during campaign season.

__

Dazio reported from Berlin.

A woman walks on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A piece of ice floats on the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump talks about Greenland as he addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A piece of ice is photographed melting at the shore of a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Suspect in Kabul airport bombing during Afghanistan pullout is caught...
2
The Latest: The world reacts to Trump's 'swift and unrelenting action'...
3
Trump administration signals that the tariffs against Canada and Mexico...
4
Digg to relaunch with focus on 'humanity and connection'
5
Powerful US storms create blizzard conditions and threaten to spawn...